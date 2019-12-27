Published: - Dec 27, 2019

Tasnim - Trabzonspor Iranian defender Majid Hosseini has been linked with a move to Bundesliga and Serie A teams.

According to Turkish site Gunes.com, the Iran international has received offers from German and Italian teams for the winter transfer windows.

Bundesliga team Hertha Berlin and Serie A Sassuolo are ready to pay Hosseini’s €2.5 million transfer fee.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Turkish club on a three-year contract in July 2018.