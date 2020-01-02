Published: - Jan 02, 2020

PLDC – Farhad Majidi has been appointed as new coach of Esteghlal football team on Thursday.

After the Iranian giant failed to convince Andrea Stramaccioni to return to Iran, it decided to announce the ex-Esteghlal forward as new coach.

Esteghlal had been also linked with Italian coach Gianni De Biasi and Croatian Dragan Skocic.

Esteghlal has hired Majidi on an 18-month contract.

Majid Namjoo-Motlagh, a Spanish assistant, and an English fitness coach will be added to Esteghlal coaching staff.

Esteghlal sits fifth in the Iran Professional League with 29 points, five points behind leader Persepolis.