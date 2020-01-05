Published: - Jan 05, 2020

PLDC – Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon is on the verge of parting ways with Persepolis football team.

Calderon had already warned Persepolis to leave the team if the club fails to meet his expectations.

“I would like to thank the Iranian people because of their hospitality. I am going but I am disappointed with the club’s behavior. They have said I am angry because of money but I am actually sulky because of lack of respect,” Calderon had said when he was going to leave Tehran for winter holiday.

Under stewardship of Calderon, Persepolis is favorite to win Iran league for the fourth time in a row.

Esteghlal coach Andrea Stramaccioni has already left the team after the Iranian football club failed to respect contractual obligations.

The Italian coach never accepted to return to Iran and Persepolis is afraid of the same story.