Published: - Mar 09, 2020

PLDC – Iranian football club Esteghlal must pay USD 550,000 to Winfried Schäfer.

Esteghlal parted company with the German coach in April 2019 and he was replaced by Farhad Majidi.

Now, after about one year, FIFA has ordered Esteghlal to pay USD 550,000 to the former Jamaica coach.

Esteghlal had been already convicted to pay wages of Server Djeparov and Godwin Mensha.

Esteghlal arch-rival Persepolis was recently ordered to pay more than one million euros to former coach Branko Ivankovic.

Esteghlal has to pay the above-mentioned amount within two weeks.