Published: - Mar 21, 2020

PLDC – Iran national football team will meet Croatia after coronavirus outbreak ends.

In an interview with a TV program, Team Melli coach Dragan Skocic said that Iran will meet the European team after coronavirus outbreak.

Skocic met Croatian Football Federation president Davor Suker in February.

“We talked about some issues including a friendly match between two teams,” Skocic said.

According to the coach, the match will be played whenever conditions arise.

Iran is preparing for four matches against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Iraq and Bahrain in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.