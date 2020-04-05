Former Nassaji, Sanat Naft striker Founeke Sy passes away
PLDC – Ex-forward of Iranian football teams Nassaji Mazandaran and Sanat Naft Abadan Founeke Sy has died in a car accident.
Founeke Sy died at the age of 33.
The Malian striker also played in Iranian football club Iranjavan Bushehr.
In Sanat Naft, he scored 20 goals in 2011-12 season in Iran Professional League.
He scored a hat-trick against Persepolis, where the Abadan based football team won the match 3-1.
He made 31 appearances for Mali national football team and was on target seven times.
