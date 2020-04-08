Published: - Apr 08, 2020

Tasnim – Rio Ave forward Mehdi Taremi has been voted as the best Iranian footballer playing a season abroad in his country.

The striker, who joined the Portuguese club in the current season, gathered most of the votes of an initiative promoted by the Iranian media.

Taremi has scored 11 goals in 27 games for Rio Ave so far.

“It is a great honor to receive this award. I have worked hard to evolve in my career and it is these small things that also motivate us to continue,” said the player, in a statement to the Rio Ave website.

Mehdi Taremi, 27, arrived at the beginning of the season at Rio Ave from Al Gharafa, Qatar. He has since imposed himself early as one of the main options for coach Carlos Carvalhal.

“I cannot forget all my colleagues and the Rio Ave team who helped me adapt to Portugal and to a style of play that was different from what I was used to,” Taremi said.