Persepolis Midfielder Rabikhah Misses Rest of Season
Tasnim – Persepolis midfielder Mohsen Rabikhah will miss the remainder of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season due to a metatarsal fracture.
Persepolis has six games left in the season to make sure it will win IPL title for the fourth time in a row.
It will have to do so without one of its midfielders.
Rabikhah will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a metatarsal fracture in his foot.
According to the club, he will be sidelined for a month.
