Published: - Jul 14, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis midfielder Mohsen Rabikhah will miss the remainder of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season due to a metatarsal fracture.

Persepolis has six games left in the season to make sure it will win IPL title for the fourth time in a row.

It will have to do so without one of its midfielders.

Rabikhah will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a metatarsal fracture in his foot.

According to the club, he will be sidelined for a month.