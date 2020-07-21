Published: - Jul 21, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian winger Mehrdad Mohammadi has terminated his contract with Portuguese football club Desportivo Aves in the Primeira Liga.

The 29-year-old player joined Aves last year from Sepahan but the Portuguese clubs has failed to pay him his salary in the past three months.

Mohammadi scored eight goals and delivered five assists in 28 appearances in Aves.

Now, he has terminated his contract with Aves.

Footmercato.net has reported that Mohammadi has been linked with a move to French top-flight football team Saint-Etienne.