Published: - Aug 21, 2020

Tehran Times - Pars Jonoubi football team were relegated from the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Pars Jonoubi had to defeat Naft Masjed Soleyman to escape from relegation but lost 1-0 and were relegated from the IPL and will play in the Azadegan League next season.

Omid Singh scored a late goal for the hosts.

Last week, Shahin Bushehr had become the first team to relegate from the competitions.

Both teams are from Bushehr Province.

Persepolis claimed the title for the fourth time in a row and Esteghlal became runners-up.