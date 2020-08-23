Published: - Aug 23, 2020

Tehran Times - The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) announced that Payam Heydari will referee the 2020 Hazfi Cup semi-final between Esteghlal and Persepolis.

The match will be played at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Wednesday at 19:00 local time.

The 34-year-old referee has been an international referee since 2015 and an elite referee since 2016.

The football federation had already announced that Mohammad Hossein Zahedifar would officiate the match but changed the decision.

Further, in the other match of the Hazfi Cup semis, Tractor will host Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tabriz on Tuesday.

For the match in Tabriz, Koopal Nazemi will be the referee and his assistants will be Mohamadreza Mansouri and Arman Asadi.