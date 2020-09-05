Published: - Sep 05, 2020

Tasnim – Three coaches have been nominated to take charge of Zob Ahan football team.

The Isfahan-based football team parted company with Croatian coach Luka Bonacic at the end of the last season.

Now, the team is looking for the new head coach.

Hossein Faraki, who has already led Foolad and Sepahan to win Iran league title, is among the candidates to take charge of the team for the upcoming season.

Ex-Iran defender Rahman Rezaei and Mojtaba Hosseini, who has already coached Zob Ahan in 2016-17 season, are the other candidates.

The new head coach will be chosen within the next few days.