Published: - Sep 06, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis striker Ali Alipour is close to joining Portuguese football team Maritimo.

Record.pt has reported that the 25-year-old forward will leave Persepolis to join Maritimo.

Alipour is reportedly waiting for his visa to travel to Portugal.

Local media have reported that he has reached an initial agreement with Maritimo.

Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh also plays for Maritimo.