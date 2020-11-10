Published: - Nov 10, 2020

Tehran Times - Former Iran national football team head coach Mahmoud Yavari passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday.

He was hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Isfahan for 20 days.

Yavari started his coaching career at Zob Ahan in 1969 and also coached Iranian teams Sepahan, Bargh Shiraz, Fajr Sepasi, Aboomoslem, Pas, Saba, Rah Ahan, Steel Azin and Mes Kerman.

Yavari was appointed as Iran U20 football team head coach in 1980 and following his good results with the team, he was appointed as coach for the Iran National Olympic Team in 1982.

On Aug. 7, 1984, he took charge of Iran national football team. Along with his assistant, Nasser Ebrahimi, they helped to build a new base for the national team. Yavari led the team six matches but resigned on Dec. 1, 1984. He was appointed as U20 head coach once again in 1985 and led the team for a decade.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Yavari’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.