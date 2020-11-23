Published: - Nov 23, 2020

Tasnim – Zob Ahan football club has threatened to pull out of this season’s Iran Professional League in a dispute over refereeing’s mistakes.

In the IPL Matchweek 1, the referee’s decision went against Zob Ahan in the dying moments of the match after Foolad was awarded a penalty kick.

In the second match against Machine Sazi in Tabriz, Zob Ahan defender Vahid Mohammadzadeh was wrongly sent off in the first minute of the game.

The Isfahan-based football club said in a statement that it would withdraw from the league “scarred by dubious refereeing”.