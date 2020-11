Published: - Nov 26, 2020

Tasnim – The match between Tractor and Sepahan in the Iran Professional League (IPL) was called off on Thursday due to heavy snowfall in Tabriz, northwest Iran.

Iran football officials announced that the game at the Yadeger- Emam Stadium was postponed on Thursday and will be held on Friday at 15:15.

On Thursday, Naft Masjed Soleyman will host Persepolis, Shahr Khodro play Sanat Naft and Zob Ahan meet Paykan.