Published: - Dec 22, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian forward Karim Ansarifard scored a goal for AEK in the match against Volos at the Super League Greece.

AEK is now eight points off the pace, after drawing 2-2 at home against Volos Monday night, in a game that the host finished with nine men and the visiting team with 10.

The Yellows had Muamer Tankovic open the score, then Volos took a 2-1 advantage via Franco Ferrari and Amr Warda, before Karim Ansarifard salvaged one point for AEK.

Olympiakos will finish first at the halfway point of the regular season, after a very comfortable win over struggling Larissa.