Published: - Dec 27, 2020

Tehran Times - Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal has been rescheduled for Jan. 10.

The match was originally scheduled to be held on Matchday 8 of Iran Professional League (IPL) but it was postponed after Persepolis advanced to the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Now, Iran Football League Organization has announced that the derby will be held on Jan. 10 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal, who sit fourth in the IPL table with 12 points, two points adrift of leaders Gol Gohar with one game in hands, are going to end their eight-year’s title drought.

Titleholders Persepolis are also looking forward to win the title for the fifth successive time.