Published: - Feb 27, 2021

Tasnim – Former Zob Ahan goalkeeping coach Desmond McAleenan passed away at the age of 53.

McAleenan’s body was found in Dublin, Ireland. Authorities reportedly were trying to determine the cause of his death.

He was assistant of Omid Namazi in the Iranian team in 2018 and also worked as the team’s goalkeeping coach under leadership of Alireza Mansourian.

McAleenan had most recently worked with former Iran coach Carlos Queiroz at the Colombia national football team.

The Irish coach has reportedly committed suicide.