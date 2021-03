Published: - Mar 18, 2021

Tasnim – Shahr Khodro forward Amin Ghaseminejhad signed a contract with Esteghlal football team on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old player has joined Esteghlal on a 2.5-year contract.

Ghaseminejad is Esteghlal’s second signing in the winter transfer window. The Blues have already hired Persepolis striker Arman Ramezani.

Ghaseminejad started his playing career in Persepolis Ghaemshahr in 2007 and has also played in Machine Sazi and Shahr Khodro.

Esteghlal seeks to end its eight-year title drought in the Iran Professional League.