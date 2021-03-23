Published: - Mar 23, 2021

PLDC - Reports indicate that Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has offers from Serie A and this has reportedly led to dispute between FC Zorya Luhansk and Fenerbahçe.

The 19-year-old talent joined the Turkish club in May 2019 on a five-year contract. Finding no enough chance to play in the team, he was first transferred to İstanbulspor on a season-long loan deal before being loaned to Ukraine’s Zorya on an 18-months deal.

He has scored five goals and registered two assists during 16 matches for Zorya and has come under radar of Italian teams.

Oleksandr Denisov, director of a football program in Ukrainian TV, has shed light on the dispute between the Ukrainian and Turkish teams.

"The story with Allahyar is very interesting and even comical. Fenerbahçe bought the player and did not have time to see him in the game. COVID-19 exploded, the lockdown canceled matches in Turkey. There is an option with a loan in Zorya, which is very well designed, a loan for a year and a half with a right of redemption for 2.5 million, which no one in Fenerbahce was seriously counting on at the time,” Denisov said in a TV program, Football24 reported.

“The situation is also fabulous in that Zorya does not pay the striker’s salary in full. Zorya pays 10,000 and Fenerbahce pays 20,000. Now Sayyadmanesh has a direct interest from a club in Serie A. The price varies from 5 to 7 million. Knowing the interest, the Turks began to ask Zorya to return the player. But Zorya also knows about it, is not going to return and intends to pay Fenerbahce the same 2.5 million. You can now sell it two or three times more expensive.”

“The guy is really good, he plays well, he has a great distance speed, he scores goals and offers assists. He has good potential for growth, so it will be sold expensively,” he added.

Denisov also rejected the reports of Shakhtar’s 8-million offer for the striker.