Published: - Apr 07, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams have discovered their fate at Round of 16 of Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

Esteghlal will have to travel to Isfahan to play Zob Ahan, while Persepolis host second-tier Shahin Bandar Ameri.

Titleholders Tractor will face Aluminum in Arak.

The competition will be held in April 28 and 29.

Draw in full:

*Zob Ahan v Esteghlal

*Persepolis v Shahin Bandar Ameri

*Tractor v Aluminum

* Khooshe Talaei v Sepahan

*Gol Gohar v Pars Jonoubi

*Qashqai v Foolad

*Nassaji v Malavan

*Kheybar Khorramabad v Sanat Naft

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.