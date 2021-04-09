Published: - Apr 09, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian long-serving coach Nader Dastneshan has been placed in an induced coma due to COVID-19.

The 60-year-old coach has been hospitalized at the Razi Hospital in Ghaemshahr.

Dastneshan has coached so many Iranian football clubs including Nassaji, Malavan, Mes Kerman, Naft Tehran, Steel Azin and Sepidrood Rasht.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran has exceeded 2 million, Sima Sadat Lari, Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

The pandemic has claimed 185 lives over the past 24 hours, while the overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 63,884, she added.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 133 million and the death toll has exceeded 2.9 million.