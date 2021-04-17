Published: - Apr 17, 2021

PLDC - Milad Sarlak, defensive midfielder of Persepolis is reportedly eyeing to continue his professional career in the Netherlands.

Recently, ‘Sporlife’ has signaled in its Instagram account the joining of Sarlak to its family. The agency is active in the field of transferring players and mainly working in the Netherlands.

26-year-old Sarlak joined Persepolis in September 2020 on a two-year contract and soon became one of the fixed players of the Iranian giants.

Although Sarlak still has a contract with the Reds but his joining to such an agency signals that he intends to continue his career in Europe.