Published: - May 20, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal and Foolad football teams booked their place in the quarterfinals round of Iran’s Hazfi Cup, while Tractor were knocked out of the competition.

Esteghlal defeated Zob Ahan 2-1 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Farshid Esmaeili gave the host a lead in the 55th minute but Zob Ahan Serbian striker Darko Bjedov scored the equalizer in 63rd minute. Esmaeili was on target once again in the 66th minute.

In Shiraz, Foolad defeated First Division Qashqai 2-1 thanks to a brace from Shervin Bozorg. Mohammad Khademi was on target for Qashqai.

Tractor also lost to Aluminum 2-0 in Arak. Amir Hooshmand and Meysam Majidi scored for the hosts.

Persepolis, Sepahan, Malavan, Kheybar and Gol Gohar have already advanced to the quarterfinals.