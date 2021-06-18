Published: - Jun 18, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis iconic midfielders Vahid Amiri and Kamal Kamyabinia will most likely miss Iran’s Super Cup against Tractor.

Kamyabinia and Amiri have sustained the foot injury.

Their absence could be a blow for Persepolis in Super Cup.

The match will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

The Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champion and the winner of the Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.