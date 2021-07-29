Published: - Jul 29, 2021

Tehran Times - Mehdi Taremi's sensational bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea has been voted UEFA.com Goal of the Season for 2020/21.

Mehdi Taremi received nearly 30% of the votes to win UEFA.com Goal of the Season for his stunning overhead kick against Chelsea.

Taremi's sensational effort came deep into added time of the teams' UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, though it was not enough to prevent Porto from being eliminated by the eventual winners.

Lorenzo Insigne (Belgium 1-2 Italy) in the Euro 2020 quarter-final and Kemar Roofe (Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers) at Euro 2020 group stage came second and third respectively in the poll.