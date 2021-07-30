Published: - Jul 30, 2021

PLDC - Former coach of Iran, Carlos Queiroz, has reached agreement with the Iraqi football federation to take charge of the country's national team.

According to Iraq Sport, the Portuguese coach has finally agreed with the proposals offered by Iraq.

The Iraqi federation has reportedly accepted all the financial conditions set by Queiroz.

According to reports, the Portuguese coach had set the fee of the contract at $1.7 million and considered $500,000 as a prepayment.

The overall monthly salaries of Queiroz will hit $1.2 million plus a $300,000 reward in case the team qualifies for the 2022 World Cup finals.

The Iraqi team will play Iran, South Korea, UAE, Syria, and Lebanon in the qualifiers.