Esteghlal, Foolad advance to Iran’s Hazfi Cup final [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Esteghlal and Foold football teams defeated their rivals in the Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinals Wednesday night.

Esteghlal defeated Gol Gohar 2-1 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium thanks to goals from Vouria Ghafouri from the penalty spots in the second half. Amin Pourali scored Gol Gohar’s goal before the halftime.

In Ahvaz, Foolad defeated Malavan 2-0. Vahid Heydarieh (37th) and Ayanda Patosi (44th) scored for the hosts.

Esteghlal, the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup, will meet Foolad on Sunday in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

