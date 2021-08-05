Football betting online with Betway

West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Watford Eye Iran’s Mohammadi

Milad Mohammadi   Nottingham Forest   West Bromwich   Watford  

Milad Mohammadi

Tasnim – Nottingham Forest, Watford and West Brom have set their sights on signing Iran left-back Milad Mohammadi, Football Insider reported.

The 27-year-old is available on a free transfer from Gent as the Belgian outfit wants him off the wage bill.

Mohammadi has already turned down moves to AEK Athens and Ferencvaros this summer.

The full-back has entered the final year of his contract at Gent.

West Brom and Nottingham Forest both want Mohammadi to boost their Championship promotion hopes.

