Published: - Aug 05, 2021

Tasnim – Paria Shahriari from Iran will officiate as a match commissioner in the final game of women’s football in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The final match will be held between two-time bronze medalist Canada and Rio 2016 silver medalist Sweden in the Tokyo Olympics women’s football.

It will be held at the International Stadium Yokohama on Friday.

Match commissioners are the official representatives of a governing body at a game and are responsible for ensuring the match is properly organized and runs smoothly.