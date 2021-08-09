Published: - Aug 09, 2021

PLDC - The ethics committee of the Iranian Football Federation has imposed unprecedented penalties on Amir Ghalenoei and his assistant in Gol Gohar Sirjan FC.

In a semifinal match of this season’s Hazfi Cup on August 4, Esteghlal defeated Gol Gohar 2-1 thanks to two penalties in the second half.

After the match, Ghalenoei spoke with the state TV in a live interview and also with the press. “The only thing that has happened in these 40 years has been oppression and oppression and football is an example of that,” he said in part of his comments. The 54-year-old coach later said his comments were by no means political.

Also Saeid Alhuei, assistant coach of Gol Gohar told reporters after the match that “I both congratulate Esteghlal and the referee. Today, football showed its dirty face to us.”

Based on the comments and documents, the ethics committee has decided to ban Ghalenoei from accompanying his team in all official matches of the next season for three months besides paying 3 billion rials (nearly $12,000) of fine.

Alhuei has been handed a two-month ban plus 300 million rials (nearly $1,200) and Gol Gohar club has been fined 2 billion rials (nearly 8,000$).

hey can appeal against the penalties within seven days.