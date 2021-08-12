Published: - Aug 12, 2021

Tasnim - Ukrainian and Belgian clubs have shown their interest in signing the Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Two representatives of the Belgian championship are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce’s forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who is currently on loan at Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine.

Club Brugge and Anderlecht are claiming an interest in the Iranian youngster.

In addition to the Belgian clubs, local sources have reported that interest has been received from Ukrainian giants, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.