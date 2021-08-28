Published: - Aug 28, 2021

PLDC - Former midfielder of Esteghlal FC Masoud Rigi has joined Isfahan-based Sepahan.

The period and fee of the contract have not been announced. The 30-year-old footballer played in Fajr Sepasi, Baadraan Tehran, and Padideh before joining the Blues in 2019.

Numerous reports had earlier linked the player with moves to the UAE and Qatar’s league, and even to Persepolis.

Despite announcing eagerness to extend the contract with Esteghlal, he eventually opted not to do so. He had earlier bid farewell to Esteghlal fans by a post in his Instagram account.

The club officials claim Rigi had requested a big sum of money for the deal but the player rejects this, saying he just deserved more respect.

Rigi is the fourth acquisition of Sepahan in the summer. The team had already signed Moghanlou, former striker of Persepolis.