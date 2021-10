Published: - Sep 28, 2021

Tehran Times - The Azadegan League, also known as League 1, will begin on Oct. 11.

A total of 18 teams will participate at the 2021/22 season.

The winner and the runner-up of the Azadegan League will seal promotion to the Iran Professional League. The bottom three teams in the league are relegated to League 2.

Matchday 1

*Mes Shar Babak – Pars Jonoubi Jam

*Malavan Bandar Anzali – Arman Gohar Sirjan

*Machine Sazi Tabriz– Shahrdari Hamedan

*Shahin Shahrdari Bushehr – Qashqai Shiraz

* Khooshe Talaei Saveh – Vista Turbine Tehran

* Saipa Tehran - Esteghlal Khuzestan

* Baderan Tehran – Mes Kerman

* Kheybar Khorramabad – Shahrdari Astara

* Esteghlal Mollasani – Rayka Babol