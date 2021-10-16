Published: - Oct 16, 2021

PLDC - French right back and winger Arthur Kevin Yamga has officially inked a contract with Esteghlal FC.

He inked a two-year agreement on Friday after successfully passing medical tests in Tehran. No further details of the contract have been revealed.

The 25-year-old player had most recently played for Danish Superliga club Vejle Boldklub.

He has the experience of playing in several Italian teams including Chievo, Robur Siena, Arezzo, Capri, and Pescara. He has also played in France’s Châteauroux and Portugal’s Desportivo das Aves before joining the Danish club.

According to reports, Italian assistant of Esteghlal Gabriele Pin has encouraged the club to sign Yamga.

Farhad Majidi’s team intends to hire two more foreign players but with the latest acquisition, they have no vacancy on the list. It seems that two players may part ways with the team; one of them is said to be Seyyed Ahmad Mousavi.