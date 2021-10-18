Published: - Oct 18, 2021

Tehran Times - The 21st edition of the Iran Professional League (IPL) will kick off on Tuesday.

The 2021/22 IPL season will be held with participation of 16 teams.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the IPL title for the sixth in a row.

Fajr Sepasi and Havadar will take part in the upcoming season as the newcomers after secured promotion to the league last season.

Machine Sazi and Saipa were also relegated from the IPL to the First Division.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners of IPL and Hazfi Cup automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages. The runners-up and the third-place teams should participate at the AFC Champions League Play-off round.

Persepolis is the most successful club with seven titles in IPL and 14 in total.

Matchweek 1 Fixture:

Tuesday:

* Paykan – Naft Masjed Soleyman (Paykan vs Naft MIS match will be broadcasted live on Khuzestan TV)

* Padideh Mashhad – Aluminum Arak (Padideh vs Aluminum will be broadcasted live on Khorasan Razavi TV)

* Nassaji Mazandaran – Fajr Sepasi Shiraz (Nassaji – Fajr Sepasi will be broadcasted live on Tabarestan TV)

* Sepahan Isfahan– Mes Rafsanjan (Sepahan – Mes Rafsanjan will be broadcasted live on Esfahan TV)

Wednesday:

* Sanat Naft Abadan – Zob Ahan Isfahan (Sanat Naft – Zob Ahan will be broadcasted live on Abadan TV)

* Gol Gohar Sirjan – Tractor Tabriz (Gol Gohar – Tractor Tabriz will be broadcasted live on Kerman TV)

* Esteghlal – Havadar (Esteghlal – Havadar will be broadcasted live on IRIB TV3)

Friday:

* Foolad Khuzestan – Persepolis (Foolad – Persepolis will be broadcasted live on IRIB TV3)