Published: - Oct 19, 2021

Tehran Times - Farhad Majidi penned a three-year contract with Esteghlal football team on Monday.

The 45-year-old coach took charge of Esteghlal in March for the second spell.

Majidi will have a difficult task ahead in the 2021/22 Iran Professional League season since Esteghlal aim to end their nine-year title drought.

The Blues will start the new campaign on Wednesday with a match against Havadar in Tehran.