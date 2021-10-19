Football betting online with Betway

Tehran Times - Farhad Majidi penned a three-year contract with Esteghlal football team on Monday.

The 45-year-old coach took charge of Esteghlal in March for the second spell.

Majidi will have a difficult task ahead in the 2021/22 Iran Professional League season since Esteghlal aim to end their nine-year title drought.

The Blues will start the new campaign on Wednesday with a match against Havadar in Tehran.

