Farhad Majidi pens three-year deal with Esteghlal
Tehran Times - Farhad Majidi penned a three-year contract with Esteghlal football team on Monday.
The 45-year-old coach took charge of Esteghlal in March for the second spell.
Majidi will have a difficult task ahead in the 2021/22 Iran Professional League season since Esteghlal aim to end their nine-year title drought.
The Blues will start the new campaign on Wednesday with a match against Havadar in Tehran.
