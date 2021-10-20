Published: - Oct 20, 2021

Tasnim – Mehdi Taremi helped Porto football team to defeat AC Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League Group B Tuesday night.

Luis Diaz scored the lone goal in the 65th minute, off a Taremi assist, and Milan has loads of work to do over the final three group matches.

The Iranian forward had an effort go inches wide early in the second period as Porto continued to look the most likely to make the breakthrough.

Porto sits third in Group B with four points behind Atletico Madrid with the same points.

Liverpool leads the group with nine points.