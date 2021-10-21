Published: - Oct 21, 2021

PLDC - Mehdi Taremi’s criticism of Team Melli head coach Dragan Skocic has been reflected in top media outlets of Portugal.

Taremi’s tweet which came one day after Porto defeated AC Milan in the 2021 UEFA Champions League was widely discussed and reflected in the Iranian outlets and social media.

Without bringing the name of Skocic, Taremi wrote in a tweet that “I should note that Iranian players have a top understanding of football knowledge and tactics besides their individual techniques and fighting spirit. But unfortunately, problems arise from somewhere else. Long live Iran.”

The Croatian coach of Team Melli had earlier said that Iranian players are great with regards to their physical power and technique but when it comes to tactics, they are not ideal.

Taremi’s tweet soon attracted the attention of Portuguese outlets; the homeland of former Team Melli head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Abola, Record, and O Jogo were among Portuguese dailies that pointed to Taremi’s tweet with titles such as “problems arise from somewhere else” and “Taremi responded to Iran coach”.

Iran’s style of play in recent games has drawn criticism of the performance of the technical staff and Skocic at top of them.

The team was held to a 1-1 draw against South Korea last week in Tehran. Critics say the team’s good results have been obtained thanks to techniques and creativity of individuals rather than tactics deployed by the technical staff.

The team stands top of Group A with 10 points from four matches while South Korea is behind with eight points.