Published: - Oct 26, 2021

Tasnim – Iran U-23 football coach Mehdi Mahdavikia is satisfied with the win over Nepal at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.

On Monday, Iran defeated Nepal 4-0 in Group B in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan.

“I am satisfied with my players’ performance but I believe that we could have won the match with more goals. Our players missed their chances against Nepal but will try to capitalize on our opportunities,” Mahdavikia said.

Iran is scheduled to meet Lebanon on Thursday.

“We want to earn three points against Lebanon however they are an unknown team for us,” he added.

A total of 42 teams are competing in the qualifiers including host Uzbekistan. However, its results will not be taken into account when the group ranking will be decided.

Each team will play once against each other in the group. The 11 group-winners will directly qualify for the main event, while the four-best runners-up will also go through.