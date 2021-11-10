Published: - Nov 10, 2021

Tehran Times - Nassaji head coach Saket Elhami has been handed six-match ban for misbehavior in a match against Gol Gohar on Matchday 3 of Iran Professional League on Nov. 1.

He found guilty of misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

Elhami strongly protested the referee’s decision for not awarding them a penalty.

The footage showed that the referee actually made the best decision by not giving a penalty to Nassaji.

Elhami had been already banned from all football activities for three-month in September 2020 after getting involved in a controversial moment in the Iran’s Hazfi Cup final between Tractor and Esteghlal.

He pushed the officials several times.