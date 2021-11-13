Published: - Nov 13, 2021

Tasnim – Syria football team forward Omar Khribin will be absent in the match against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The striker suffered an injury in the match against Iraq on Thursday, where the game finished in a 1-1 tie.

Iran will meet Syria on Tuesday in Amman, capital of Jordan and a win will guarantee qualification for Team Melli.

Dragan Skocic’s team will also play without its iconic striker Mehdi Taremi.