Football betting online with Betway

Syria’s Omar Khribin to Miss Iran Match: 2021 WCQ

2022 FIFA World Cup   Omar Khribin  

Ahmad Nourollahi Omar Khribin

Tasnim – Syria football team forward Omar Khribin will be absent in the match against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The striker suffered an injury in the match against Iraq on Thursday, where the game finished in a 1-1 tie.

Iran will meet Syria on Tuesday in Amman, capital of Jordan and a win will guarantee qualification for Team Melli.

Dragan Skocic’s team will also play without its iconic striker Mehdi Taremi.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top