Taremi turns selfish when he should be selfless: coach

PLDC - Porto FC manager Sérgio Conceição has criticized the way Mehdi Taremi plays in some occasions.

The team defeated Vitoria SC 2-1 on Sunday night to continue leading the Primeira Liga with 32 points and a +7 goal difference compared to Sporting.

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi was in the starting XI of the team on Sunday and even scored a goal which was then ruled out by VAR.

In one of the opportunities for Porto, Taremi refused to pass the ball to Zaidu Sanusi and the Nigerian player voiced his protest.

Reacting to the scene, Conceição described the protest as "natural". "Zaidu was there several times and wanted to score but they did not give him the ball."

Talking about Taremi, the boss said: "He shoots when he should pass. When he should be selfish he's selfless, when he should be selfless he's selfish. It's part of this moment."

