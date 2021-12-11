Published: - Dec 11, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran’s women’s football team moved up two spots to 70th in the latest FIFA ranking released on Friday.

Nearly four months have gone by since the last FIFA Women’s World Ranking came out, in which time more than 300 internationals have been played.

Not only has the European qualifying competition for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 got under way but the qualifiers for next year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup and CAF Women Africa Cup of Nations have also been taking place.

Things remain unchanged at the top, however, with the U.S. (1st, -) retaining first place, a position they have occupied since 2017, and Sweden (2nd, -) and Germany (3rd, -) remaining second and third respectively.

Yet behind the three frontrunners it is all change. France (4th, +1) have shifted up one place to fourth, leapfrogging Netherlands (5th, -1), who have paid the price for recent results against Czech Republic and Japan.

Spain (9th, +1) have also climbed up one rung on the ladder to move into an all-time high of ninth, while Switzerland (17th,+3) were the biggest movers in the Top 20, rising three places to 17th, FIFA.com reported.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on 25 March.