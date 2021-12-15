Published: - Dec 15, 2021

Tasnim – Former Iran national futsal team player Vahid Shamsaei is reportedly a candidate to take charge of Iran futsal team.

The team is heading by Mohammad Nazemosharia at the moment but media reports suggest that Shamsaei has negotiated with head of Iran Football Federation Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem.

Shamsaei, 46, was a member of Iran futsal team from 1999 to 2017.

He has coached Iranian futsal clubs Tasisat Daryaei and Giti Pasand.