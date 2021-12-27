Published: - Dec 27, 2021

Tasnim – Hossein Kanaanizadegan and Sardar Azmoun were selected in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team of the Year 2021.

Kanaanizadegan, who joined Al-Ahli Doha in August, helped Persepolis win the Iran league title in the 2021 season.

Azmoun played a key role in Zenit success in the Russian Premier League and also stole the show in the UEFA Champions League.

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi and Kayserispor defender Majid Hosseini are included in the substitutes team.

IFFHS MEN’S AFC TEAM OF THE YEAR 2021

(4-3-3)

Mathew RYAN (Australia/Arsenal FC/Real Sociedad)

Takehiro TOMIYASU (Japan/Bologna FC/Arsenal FC)

Hossein KANAANIZADEGAN (Iran/Persepolis/Al-Ahli SC)

Abdel Karim HASSAN (Qatar/Al-Sadd)

Yasser AL SHARANI (Saudi Arabia/Al-Hilal FC)

Takefusa KUBO (Japan/Real Madrid CF/Getafe CF)

Yuya OSAKO (Japan/Vissel Kobe)

WU Li (China/Espanol Barcelona)

Ali MAKBHOUT (UAE/Al-Jazira Club)

Sardar AZMOUN (Iran/Zenith)

SON Heung Min (South Korea/Tottenham)

COACH – Leonardo JARDIM (coach Al-Hilal FC)