Taremi Scores As Porto Beats Benfica in Portugal League [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Porto completed 2021 on high of the Portuguese league on purpose distinction after beating Benfica 3-1 on Thursday.

Fabio Vieira and Pepe scored twice in the first half and gave Porto a 2-0 lead.

Roman Yaremchuk pulled a goal back for the visiting team in the 47th minute.

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi scored Porto’s third goal in the 69th minute.

Porto and Sporting have 44 points however Porto sits top due to superior goal difference.

