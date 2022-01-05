Published: - Jan 05, 2022

Tehran Times - FIFA has announced the final nominees for the FIFA Puskas Award. Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi is among the final three.

The Porto star was nominated for his brilliant bicycle kick against Chelsea in the Champions League - an effort that won UEFA’s 2020/21 Goal of the Season award.

This prize is given to the player judged to have scored the most aesthetically pleasing goal, regardless of the competition in which it took place and the player’s gender or nationality.

Taremi will have to vie with former Tottenham’s Erik Lamela for his goal against Arsenal on March 14, 2021.

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick is also a nominee for the prize for his strike against Scotland in the UEFA EURO 2020] on June 14, 2021.

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 22 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Tottenham’s Heung-min Son won the award in 2020 for his wonder goal against Burnley.