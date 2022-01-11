Published: - Jan 11, 2022

TASS - Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun, who plays for Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg, will remain with the club during the winter transfer window in case there is no equal replacement for him, Zenit FC Director General Alexander Medvedev said on Monday.

"Without the possibility of replacing Azmoun with a player of the same playing level, he will be unable to leave during the winter transfer window," Medvedev said in an interview with Russia’s Sport-Express daily.

French-based web-portal Onze Mondial reported earlier that Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC turned down a three million euro (almost $3.4 million) offer from French football club Lyon stating that it wanted a higher price for the 27-year-old Iranian player.

Azmoun, who has been playing for the Iranian national football team since 2014, joined Zenit St. Petersburg FC in 2019. Playing for the Russian football club in St. Petersburg, he is now a three-time Russian champion as well as the holder of the Russia Cup and the Russia Super Cup.

This season in the Russian Premier League (RPL), Azmoun booked 10 goals and four assists in his 21 appearances for Zenit St. Petersburg FC. According to Transfermarkt.de, Azmoun’s current transfer price stands at 25 million euros (almost $28.3 million).